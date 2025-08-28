St. Helens Man Indicted Following Child Sex Abuse Investigation—Klog 100.7 News

A St. Helens man was arrested Tuesday after a Columbia County grand jury indicted him on 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

The arrest of 34-year-old Kaelob Olson followed a six-month investigation by the St. Helens Police Department and the FBI. Detectives said the case began in April when they received a report that an unknown individual had uploaded child sexual abuse material to a social media platform.

Investigators executed multiple search warrants, seizing digital devices for analysis. That evidence led to the discovery of the material and Olson’s indictment.