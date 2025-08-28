Battle Ground Child Exploitation Operation Leads to 12 Arrests, Including Longview Man—Klog 100.7 News

Twelve arrests were made last weekend in the Battle Ground area following a multi-agency operation targeting the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

Among those arrested was 31-year-old Victor Gurrola of Longview.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will review the cases to determine potential charges; they say they are investigating first- and second-degree rape of a child, communication with a minor for immoral purposes, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The operation, dubbed “Operation Battle Ground,” was carried out by the Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force in collaboration with local, state, and federal partners.

“This operation is a powerful example of what we can accomplish when local, state, and federal agencies come together with a common goal: protecting our most vulnerable,” said WSP Chief John Batiste in a release.

No further details about the operation have been released.