Spirit Lake Highway Bridge Inspections This Week—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There are going to be bridge inspections along Spirit Lake Highway this week, so if you are driving up toward the mountain, plan for potential delays. Washington Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will be inspecting five bridges.

They will start today at the East Creek Bridge at milepost 48 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., then move to the East Fork Elk Creek Bridge at milepost 39 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Work will continue tomorrow from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Elk Creek Bridge at milepost 38. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., crews will be at the Cow Creek Bridge at milepost 28.

They will wrap things up on Wednesday at the Hoffstadt Bluff Bridge at milepost 27.5 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.