17-Year-Old Killed in Castle Rock DUI Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A 17-year-old girl was killed early Saturday after a crash with a suspected impaired driver on I-5 in Castle Rock.

The Washington State Patrol reports that 45-year-old Melissa Gonzalez of Chula Vista, California, was going northbound around 6:20 a.m. at Exit 49 in a 2025 Nissan Versa. Gonzalez left the roadway to the left and struck a tree before coming to rest in the ditch.

When first responders arrived, a 17-year-old passenger was declared dead at the scene. Her identity has not been publicly released at this time. Gonzalez was injured and was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver.

Both of them had been wearing seat belts. Troopers suspect Gonzalez was under the influence of drugs or alcohol; she has been charged with DUI and vehicular homicide.