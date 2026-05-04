Terry Carlson Announces Run for 19th Legislative District—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Longview man has announced that he is giving politics another shot, as Terry Carlson put out a release yesterday officially announcing his candidacy for the 19th Legislative District.

Carlson is running for the Number 2 position for 19th District State Representative. The seat is currently held by Republican Joel McEntire, who beat Carlson in the 2024 election.

In the announcement, Carlson said, “I’m running because the people who keep our communities running deserve a seat at the table. Too often, working families are an afterthought in Olympia. I’m ready to change that.”

The top-two primary is set for August 4th.