Senator Ron Wyden Returning to Columbia County For Town Hall—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Columbia County residents, if you missed last week’s town hall with U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, there is good news: he is returning for another town hall this Saturday.

The town hall will be held at the Scappoose High School auditorium at 11 a.m.; doors will open an hour before the event. The event is free, and no registration is required; however, a “clear bag policy” will be in effect. If you plan on attending, you should arrive early—the town hall Senator Wyden held last week in St. Helens drew more than 200 attendees.