Delays on Lewis River Road in Woodland for Culvert Repair—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Longview Police Department K9 Training Near 7th and Broadway—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsJanuary 21, 2026
Senator Ron Wyden Returning to Columbia County For Town Hall—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsJanuary 21, 2026
Expect some delays on Lewis River Road in Woodland this morning and early this afternoon as a Washington State Department of Transportation crew and the City of Woodland work to repair a damaged culvert.
The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the northbound lane of the roadway will be completely closed near the Pacific Avenue and Buckeye Street intersection. During this time, a detour will be in place.