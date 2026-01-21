Sandbaggers to work With City to Convert Squirrel Bridges into High-Flow Roundabouts—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

You know and love them: roundabouts… even though at least 50% of you don’t know how to use them.

There is some great news: today is National Squirrel Appreciation Day, and during a ceremony, the Longview Sandbaggers say they plan to coordinate with local municipalities and regional conservation groups to convert Longview’s nine existing “Squirrel Bridges” around Lake Sacajawea into multi-lane “Squirrel Roundabouts.”

The move comes following major success last year from the Sandbaggers, which saw 20,000 non-native squirrels released into the park. The major population surge has led to significant canopy congestion and “tail-to-tail” traffic delays along the traditional linear bridge crossings.

In the release, a spokesperson for the Sandbaggers said, “The current bridge infrastructure, while historic, simply cannot handle the 400% increase in squirrel traffic we’ve seen since last year. By implementing a roundabout design, we are ensuring a continuous flow of squirrels across the corridors, reducing mid-air collisions and promoting efficient foraging.”

Some highlights of the project include infrastructure upgrades, safety improvements, environmental cooperation, traffic flow optimization, and volunteer opportunities. Construction is scheduled to start this spring.