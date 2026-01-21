Washington State DOL Mobile Office Back At the Kelso Library—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you missed the Washington State Department of Licensing’s mobile office at the Kelso Library last week, don’t worry; they are coming back.

They will be back at the Kelso Library this Friday, the 23rd, and the following Friday, the 30th, from 10am to 4:30pm, and then again on Saturday the 31st from 10am to 4pm. You can make appointments on the DOL website: dol.wa.gov/driver-licenses-and-permits/dol2go-mobile-unit.

They will be accepting credit and debit cards only. Also, no knowledge or skills tests will be provided.

Last month, the DOL location in Kelso had to shut down indefinitely due to an issue with their location; there is still no word on when a permanent location will reopen. Currently, the closest locations are in Vancouver or Centralia.