Sandra Jean Tinney: December 3, 1962 – October 8, 2025

CASTLE ROCK- Sandra Jean Tinney passed away on October 8th, 2025, in Longview, WA and was born on December 3rd, 1962, in Vancouver, WA. She spent most of her life in Castle Rock, WA, where she graduated in 1981, in Honor Society. During her school years, she enjoyed playing various sports: basketball, volleyball, and softball, and had her first job at Burger King. She even played on a co-ed softball team as an adult.

Shortly after high school, she married, and had 3 children, whom she loved with all her heart. Sandra enjoyed watching her children play sports, taking them on fun trips, and celebrating their successes. Later in life she took some college classes and over the years enjoyed her work at a veterinary office, driving school bus, and spent the majority of her career at DSHS.

Sandra liked doing at least one good deed a day. Even if it was just opening a door for someone or getting something from a high shelf at a grocery store. She spent some time volunteering in her local community, helping others, and practicing her faith at a local church, when she was able to. Sandra loved animals and leaves behind her dog, Bailey, whom she loved so dearly.

Sandra had an adventurous soul and loved to travel when she could. She loved to be outdoors as much as possible. Whether it was fishing, doing yard work, or taking walks by the river. Over the years, Sandra enjoyed various activities like riding motorcycles and riding horses. She enjoyed playing card games, trying new recipes, and baking treats with her grandchildren. Sandra’s biggest passion was family and liked to stick to traditions where everyone could be together.

She will be remembered for her big heart for others, her generosity, and her devotion. Sandra’s ability to laugh at herself, always find time to check in on family, and her lively spirit will be remembered and missed by many.

Sandra is preceded in death by her father, Robert Tinney.

Sandra is survived by her mother Judy Tinney of Castle Rock, 3 children, Marshall Harris of Longview, Lindsay Harris of Longview, & Blair Grove of Minong, WI, 2 brothers, Scott Tinney (Donna) of Chehalis and Steve Tinney (Valerie) of Castle Rock, 3 grandchildren, Payton, Piper, and Bentley, and nephews, a niece, and other family members.

A graveside service will be held at Whittle-Hubbard Cemetery, located at 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock, WA 98611 on Friday October 24th, at 1:00pm. Anyone wishing to pay their respects is welcome.