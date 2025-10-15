REALTORS Relief Foundation Oktoberfest—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The REALTORS Relief Foundation is hosting an Oktoberfest fundraiser this evening at Ashtown Brewing Co. in Longview to benefit disaster victim relief.

Since its founding in 2001, the REALTORS Relief Foundation has provided more than $40 million in housing-related assistance to families impacted by disasters. Every dollar raised goes directly to helping individuals and families in need.

Entry is $60 per person and includes brews, brats, pretzels, a stein, a T-shirt, and fun, including a Bavarian costume contest and a beer stein-holding contest.

All donations directly benefit victims of natural disasters. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m.