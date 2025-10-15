Silver Star Puts Out Public Statement After Online Video—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Silver Star Sports Bar & Grill released a public statement yesterday after a video circulated online raising food safety concerns.

In the statement, owner Brian Andrew said, “Many of you have seen the video shared online showing food being handled in a way that’s not acceptable. It doesn’t reflect our standards or how we operate — and I take full responsibility for making sure that’s made right.”

Andrew said that every employee, including ownership, is completing a companywide food safety retraining that goes above and beyond the Health Department’s Food Handler Card requirements.

He added that management will also review standard operating procedures with all staff to ensure expectations are clear and consistently followed.

The video shows an employee placing raw bacon onto a tray sitting on the kitchen floor.