Rep. Perez Makes Statement on Fatal Shooting of Renee Nicole Good Following Pushback—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Yesterday’s protest outside the Kelso office of 3rd District U.S. Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was seemingly effective; she posted a statement on her website just prior to the protest about the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

The gathering was called the “Where Is Marie? Protest.” It came after the representative did not make any sort of public statement for over a week on the ICE shooting of Good in Minneapolis. The group of about a dozen protesters claimed that silence from leadership was not neutrality and that they wanted the representative to make a public stance, like she did following the Charlie Kirk shooting.

In her statement, Representative Perez said she wants a bipartisan investigation into Good’s shooting. She started the release by stating, “The loss of Renee Good is tragic, and I mourn the preventable death of anyone — but these circumstances are terrible, plain and simple.” She also said, “ICE provides a legitimate, necessary service to our country, but the deployment of agents across our country, along with the posture and bravado of this Administration, is eroding public confidence in the agency’s legitimacy.”

Photo From: Cascade Forward