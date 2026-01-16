Full Details on Ranch Road Barn Fire—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue has released a full report on the barn fire in the Rose Valley area from ealier this week.

Firefighters responded just before 11 p.m. to the 140 block of Ranch Road on Wednesday. There, they found a two-story barn with heavy smoke coming from the attic. Firefighters immediately made an interior attack and knocked the flames down in less than 20 minutes; the fire was completely extinguished within an hour.

During the response, fire crews were able to locate a 2-week-old calf and rescue it. They also confirmed that the fire did not extend into other areas of the barn; however, they did have to remove a large amount of smoldering hay. Damage to the barn was contained to the lower floor only.

It was determined that the blaze started due to an unsecured heat lamp.