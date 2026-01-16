Controversial Bill to Allow State to Remove Elected Sheriff—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A bill moving through the Washington Legislature could significantly change how sheriffs operate statewide.

Senate Bill 5974 would update laws for sheriffs and other law enforcement leaders, setting clearer eligibility and accountability standards. The bill would also give a state oversight board the power to remove an elected sheriff if their peace officer certification is revoked.

Supporters say the proposal would strengthen public trust in law enforcement. Opponents argue it would weaken the authority of elected sheriffs and override the will of voters. 19th District Senator Jeff Wilson of Longview is staunchly against the proposal; he said an unelected state board should not have the power to remove an elected sheriff just because that board does not like how the sheriff is or is not enforcing laws.

Retired Cowlitz County Sheriff Mark Nelson also felt the need to speak out, posting, “I have yet to see a problem that a change like this would remedy. It appears to me that the only problem is one of differing political views, and that is no reason to take authority away from the voter as to the future of someone they duly elected.”