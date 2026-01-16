Columbia County Commissioners Censure Commissioner Casey Garrett—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There’s been some drama across the river with the Columbia County Board of Commissioners this week.



On Wednesday, they adopted a resolution formally censuring Commissioner Casey Garrett.

The board says the resolution comes after prior action taken to address conduct-related concerns and reflects the Board’s determination that certain actions by Commissioner Garrett did not align with the established expectations for commissioners or with county policies governing staff interaction and governance processes.

This comes after an investigation released last October found that Commissioner Garrett used “profane and demeaning language,” undermined a department head, and that some employees said he was a bully in the workplace.

In a press release from the county, they stated, “The Board’s action affirms its commitment to maintaining a respectful workplace, upholding clear lines of authority, and ensuring that county operations are carried out in accordance with adopted policies and procedures.”