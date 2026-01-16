LCC Foundation Names Dr. Richard Nau Benefactor of the Year—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Lower Columbia College Foundation has named the 2025-26 Benefactor of the year, it is Dr. Richard Nau.

This honor is for people who have a history of providing financial support to the foundation and/or significant volunteer service to the college. LCC Foundation Board Chair Steve Fuller said in the release about Dr. Nau that, “His gifts reflect his pride in the community and highlight the critical importance of higher education.”

Dr. Nau is a veteran, Eagle Scout, and longtime Longview resident who worked for more than two decades as a pathologist and educator in the local community. Although not formally affiliated with LCC, he has been one of the college’s most significant supporters.

His largest impact has been through the Student Success Fund, which provides emergency financial assistance to students facing hardships. Dr. Nau’s contributions of more than $600,000 helped establish the fund as a permanent endowment, which has since grown into a $1 million legacy supporting future students.