Razor Clam Digs Starting Tomorrow—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There are some more clam digging opportunities starting tomorrow at coastal Washington beaches.

Long Beach will be open for evening digs through next Wednesday. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish biologist Bryce Blumenthal said you might want some chowder for the big game. He stated, “These digs will be the last opportunity to get razor clams for upcoming Super Bowl festivities. Hopefully the weather will be ideal, like it was during the past low-tide series, and we’ll have another productive week of winter digging.”