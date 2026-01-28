R2L 10K Bridge Run Registration Opens—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Get your run on; registration opens this morning for the Rainier to Longview 10K Bridge Run.

This year, the run is on June 7; it starts at 8 a.m. at Rainier City Park and ends at Lake Sacajawea Park.

Early registration is $45 and runs through March 10. You can sign up at r2lbridgerun.com. Regular registration runs from March 11 to May 5 for $55, and late registration is $65 from May 6 to June 3. Kids 10 years old and under can run free with a paid adult.