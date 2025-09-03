Overnight Fire on Washington Way Started at Retagit Thrift Store—Klog 100.7 News

The Retagit Thrift Store on Washington Way has confirmed that the fire reported around 12:30 a.m. yesterday started in their store.

In a Facebook post, they said, “Thank you to everyone that has reached out. We are very sad to say that we did have a fire in our store last night. But extremely thankful no one was hurt.”

Store staff pulled everything out and held a parking lot sale of items; some had smoke damage while others did not.

The fire also caused smoke damage to neighboring businesses, Sonny Nails and A&B Tax Financial Multiservice. Apartments above the stores were evacuated during the incident.

The cause of the fire has not yet been reported.