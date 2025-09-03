K9 Mylo Getting New Handler—Klog 100.7 News

In a post yesterday, it was announced that K9 Mylo with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office will be getting a new handler.

His former handler, Brady Spaulding, said his more than eight years in the K9 program have come to an end following his promotion to Sergeant.

K9 Mylo has been reassigned to Deputy Leif Engebo. The two will begin their 400-hour team certification training in a couple of weeks with the Vancouver and Centralia Police Departments.

Sergeant Spaulding said, “I hope the support you have shown for me and my four-legged partners over the years continues on with Deputy Engebo & K9 Mylo, as well as with our partners within the SW Washington K9 group.”