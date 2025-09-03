Cowlitz PUD Proposes 4% Residential Rate Increase—Klog 100.7 News

Cowlitz PUD is proposing a 4% residential rate increase starting October 1, which would add about $5 a month to the average customer’s bill. The utility says the hike is needed to cover rising wholesale power and transmission costs from the Bonneville Power Administration, higher inflation, and ongoing infrastructure maintenance.

Residents have two chances to comment at public hearings on September 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 961 12th Avenue in Longview, Cowlitz PUD Headquarters. The Board of Commissioners will vote on the proposal at its regular meeting on September 23 at 2 p.m.