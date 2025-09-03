Toutle Lake Schools Go Into Secure Status—Klog 100.7 News

Toutle Lake Schools went into a Secure and Teach protocol yesterday afternoon after reports of gunshots near, but not on, campus.

Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said a bus driver reported hearing gunshots in the area near the bus garage and Drew’s Grocery. As a precaution, the school secured exterior doors and continued teaching while deputies investigated.

Neighbors reported what sounded like target practice near the 200 block of Sightly Road, though no specific address was identified. Officials confirmed there was no threat to the schools.

Brightbill wants to remind the public that Toutle Lake Schools are in a rural area with several large parcels where recreational target shooting can be done safely.