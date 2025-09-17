Ocean Rescue in Seaside—Klog 100.7 News

A rescue was made yesterday afternoon after reports of two young adults who couldn’t be found in the ocean at Seaside.

Seaside first responders went to the Turnaround at 1:47 p.m. A female had been pulled from the water and was receiving CPR from a bystander when they arrived. First responders were able to take over and got the victim to regain a pulse. A male was also found and did not require any medical attention.

The female was taken by ambulance to Providence Seaside Hospital Emergency Department. No details on her condition are known.