Benjamin Joseph Bender: October 15, 1939 – September 11, 2025

SCAPPOOSE- Benjamin J. Bender was born on October 15, 1939, in Scio, Oregon, to Sylvester and Laura Bender. In his early childhood, the family relocated first to Salem, Oregon, and then to Portland when Benjamin was about four years old. He attended Assumption Parish, where he received his First Holy Communion on December 8, 1946.

On June 16, 1962, Benjamin was united in marriage to Patricia DuPree at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in North Portland. In 1966, they moved to a 30-acre farm on Dixie Mountain, nestled in the hills above Scappoose, Oregon. There, Ben raised Angus Cattle, and later Limousin Cattle until June of 2024. He also kept honeybees, a hobby he was deeply passionate about and continued to enjoy until his final days.

Ben worked as a carpenter before joining Continental Can Company, where he remained until his retirement in 1995 at the age of 55. He was an active and devoted member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Scappoose, Oregon.

Ben especially cherished time spent with his family and friends. Benjamin Bender passed away on September 11, 2025, at the age of 85. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia, and their four children: Kay (Jason) Mick, Don (Karol) Bender, Laurie (Lee) Nease, Angela (Peter) Jazowick. He was a proud grandfather to ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother John (Anita) Bender.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Laura Bender, and his brothers Stanley, Alfred, and Louis Bender.

A viewing and rosary will be held Friday, September 19, 2025, from 6:00 – 7:00 PM at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens, Oregon. Funeral mass will be held Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 1:00 PM at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Scappoose, Oregon. In lieu of flowers please make donations to smiletrain.org.