Nighttime Lane Closures on I-5 Near Woodland—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Drivers going through Interstate 5 in Woodland should expect overnight delays through next Thursday, August 26th.

Work began last night for maintenance crews to repair and repave nearly 5 miles of roadway on northbound I-5 and 2.5 miles of southbound I-5.

Work is scheduled to run each night from between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Tonight and tomorrow night, up to two lanes will be closed on northbound I-5 between milepost 21.5 at the Lewis River Road Interchange and Dike Access Road at milepost 23. During this time, the on-ramp for Exit 21 of northbound I-5 will be closed, as well as the northbound off-ramp for Exit 22.

From Sunday to next Wednesday, up to two lanes of northbound I-5 will be closed between mileposts 35 and 26.

Then, from next Wednesday to Thursday morning, up to two lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed from milepost 24 to 22.5 near Dike Access Road. During this time, the off-ramp for Exit 22 on southbound I-5 will also be closed.