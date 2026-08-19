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Amtrak Cascades Train Service Returns Wednesday—

Amtrak Cascades Train Service Returns Wednesday—

Griffin Sauters

August 19, 2026

Passenger trains are returning to the Kelso station and the rest of Amtrak’s Cascades route. Amtrak has announced that after more than two weeks of bus replacement for […]
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    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    Amtrak Cascades Train Service Returns Wednesday—

    Passenger trains are returning to the Kelso station and the rest of Amtrak’s Cascades route. Amtrak has announced that after more than two weeks of bus replacement for some routes out of Kelso and other places, they will return to full service today.

    Service south has been closed since August 2nd as a safety precaution following a fire at the vacant Centennial Mills warehouse in Portland. The fire left the 116-year-old building structurally unstable and dangerously close to the railroad tracks.

    The closure suspended Amtrak Cascades service between Portland and Seattle, with buses temporarily replacing some train trips out of Kelso.

    Contractors began demolishing the damaged Portland building earlier this week.

    Griffin Sauters

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