New Years—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

With tomorrow being New Year’s Day, remember that many city, state, and federal buildings will be closed. This includes local police stations and sheriff’s offices, though law enforcement will still be actively patrolling.

Tonight is one of the biggest DUI nights of the year, so be cautious on the roads—and if you plan to drink, don’t drive.

Waste Control says all garbage routes will be delayed by one day. That means Thursday pickups will move to Friday, and Friday pickups will move to Saturday.