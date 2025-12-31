Rockslide Blocked Ocean Beach Highway Overnight Near Stella—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

City of Kelso Seeking Input For EPA Brownfield Cleanup Grant—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsDecember 31, 2025
Both lanes of Ocean Beach Highway were closed for some time overnight near Stella following a rockslide.
The rocks blocked both lanes at milepost 50.5 around 12:55 a.m. Dozens of large rocks fell onto the roadway, most of them in the westbound lane. Just after 2 a.m., the Washington Department of Transportation cleared the eastbound lane; sometime later, the westbound lane was cleared as well.
There has been no word on whether the roadway sustained any damage.