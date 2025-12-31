Rockslide Blocked Ocean Beach Highway Overnight Near Stella—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Both lanes of Ocean Beach Highway were closed for some time overnight near Stella following a rockslide.

The rocks blocked both lanes at milepost 50.5 around 12:55 a.m. Dozens of large rocks fell onto the roadway, most of them in the westbound lane. Just after 2 a.m., the Washington Department of Transportation cleared the eastbound lane; sometime later, the westbound lane was cleared as well.

There has been no word on whether the roadway sustained any damage.