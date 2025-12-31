Fibre Main Branch Closing for Renovations—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you need to go to the bank, be aware that Fibre Federal Credit Union’s main branch on Commerce Avenue will be closing its lobby next month—but only temporarily for renovations.

In a press release, Fibre said the lobby will close next week for major renovations expected to take several months. The project includes what the credit union is calling a “members-first makeover.”

Fibre says, “You’ll be wowed by our first remodel in 17 years, featuring smarter use of space, an enhanced service experience, and the latest technology.”

All ITMs will remain fully functional during the closure, with video assistance available Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fibre Federal also reminds members that four other branch locations in Longview and Kelso will remain open.