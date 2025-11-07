Narrow Lanes on Lewis & Clark Bridge Over the Weekend—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There will be some work on the Lewis & Clark Bridge this weekend, and travelers can expect narrowed lanes.

The work is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon each day. During that time, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will widen the shoulder to make room for maintenance equipment. Crews will be replacing broken and missing rivets on the steel parts of the bridge in Longview.

During this work, oversized vehicles 10 feet wide or larger will be restricted.