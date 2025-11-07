Johnson Mailos Found Guilty of Murder—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

17-year-old Johnson Mailos of Longview has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the February 2024 stabbing death of a 16-year-old R.A. Long High School student at Lake Sacajawea Park.

The Daily News reports that Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Michael Evans revoked Mailos’s bond and scheduled a November 19 hearing to address sentencing factors related to his age, though he was tried as an adult. The jury also found that his actions showed deliberate cruelty.

Prosecutors said Mailos treated the fight “like a game,” while the defense argued he didn’t plan to kill the victim and struck them only once. Mailos claimed he stabbed the victim during a chaotic fight after seeing his sister on the ground and thinking she was in danger.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the chest with a 6-inch knife and died nearly a month later at a Portland hospital.