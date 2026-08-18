Missing St. Helens Man—KLOG 100.7 News

(Kelso, WA) – The Cowlitz County Sherriff’s office is hoping the public can help find a missing St. Helens man.

Brent Erickson was last seen heading out to deliver some food to a family near Kalama River Road and Italian Creek Road back on August 7th.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Chief Administrative Deputy Jeremy Tonissen is asking people in the area to look for his truck, a gray 2003 Ford F-150 with Oregon License Plate 471DQQ.

Property owners are asked to check any outbuildings or pull offs along both Kalama River Road and Italian Creek Road.

If you see the vehicle or Erickson, please call (360) 762-6800.