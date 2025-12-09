Lowell Keith Morilon: November 1, 1938 – November 28, 2025

ST. HELENS- Lowell Keith Morilon, age 87, of St. Helens, Oregon passed away peacefully on November 28th, 2025. He was born on November 1st, 1938, in Portland, OR to Mick and Marie Morilon. He was the second of four children.

Lowell married Janice Gilliam and together they welcomed two children, sons Donny and Christopher.

He later married Sandra Lee Morilon, the love of his life, in 1971, becoming a loving step-father to Scott, Traci, and Jeff.

Lowell proudly served his country in the United States National Guard, United States Navy and the United States Coast Guard, where he served 39 1/2 years. His commitment to service and deep love for his country remained evident throughout his life.

After completing his military service, Lowell built a long and dedicated career as a welder at Oregon Steel Mills.

Lowell was known for his hard work and creativity. He especially enjoyed lending a helping hand, as well as building, fixing, and tinkering with things with his hands.

Lowell is survived by his sister Linda (Bob) Landauer, his children Donny (Carrie) Morilon of St. Helens, Scott Dorie of St. Helens, Traci (Don) Harrington of Scappoose, and Jeff Dorie of Portland; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Sandi Morilon, his parents Mick and Marie

Morilon, his son Christopher, and his brothers Dennis Morilon and Rod Morilon.

A graveside service will be held on December 19th at 10:00 AM with military honors at Columbia Memorial Gardens, followed by a memorial service and reception at 11:30 AM at the Church of the Nazarene in St. Helens, OR.