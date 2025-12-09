Flooding—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

*UPDATE 8:40 a.m.* Longview City Manager Jennifer Wills has determined a severe weather event. Starting at 6pm the severe weather shelter will be operated at the McClelland Arts Center, 951 Delaware St., hosted by Love overwhelming. For more information, contact public works at 360-442-5200.

Flooding began yesterday and has caused problems all over Cowlitz County roads and low-lying areas since. Details in some cases are limited, but this is what we have been able to find so far.

Yesterday Alpha Drive in the Lexington area of Kelso was the first to close at 11:45 a.m. because of water over the roadway. In the afternoon, at least one vehicle stalled in the high water.

Water was also reported across Powell Road and Bond Road in Castle Rock around noon, followed by flooding at Westover and Lomor Drive, right off West Side Highway near the Carnival Market, at 12:25 p.m. Ostrander Road saw water moving across the pavement at 2 p.m.; in the evening a bypass was opened. Additional flooding was reported around 6 p.m. along Carnine Road up Spirit Lake Highway.

We aren’t out of the storm yet; the National Weather Service says the flood warning could continue through Thursday. Today they aren’t forecasting as much rain as yesterday, but there still could be another inch to an inch and a half.

If you’re traveling through Lewis County, I-5 Exit 72 in Chehalis is closed in both directions, the roadway, however, reopened.

Already plenty of issues this morning: around 6:10 a.m. it was reported a tree was down on Old Pacific Highway South at Kalama River Road; one lane has been opened. Another tree is reportedly down at the 2900 block of Old Pacific Highway South, just off Kelso Drive; there is no update on whether the road is still blocked. At 6:30 a.m., Cline Road in Castle Rock closed just past Ogden Road through to the bridge.

At 7:10 a.m., a tree came down and is blocking the east end of Tower Road near Cox Road in Castle Rock. Also at 7:10, water was reported over both lanes of State Route 504, Spirit Lake Highway, at milepost 9 near Hall Road; Spirit Lake Highway has closed. At 8:15 a.m. it was reported that the 2500 Block Allen St. in Kelso has closed due to flooding from the Coweeman River. In Kalama, the river is flooding, Camp Kalama residents are evacuating due to rising water, and Haydu Park is reported to be underwater.

Sandbags are available for those experiencing flooding. The City of Longview has them for free at the City Shop at 1426 Alabama Street from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They have some shovels on-site; for more information, check the city’s Facebook page. The City of Kelso is doing the same; residents can come to the Public Works Operations Shop at 2300 Parrott Way between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents just need to check in at the office to be directed where to go.

Cowlitz County Public Works also reminded residents that urgent road concerns should be reported by phone, not just on social media. From 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, callers should reach them at 360-577-3030. After hours and on weekends, the dispatch line is 360-353-9681.