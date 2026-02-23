Longview Severe Weather Shelter Report—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The numbers are in from last week’s Longview Severe Weather Shelter operation, as temperatures dropped below 32 degrees for five consecutive nights.

Love Overwhelming had the shelter open for four nights at the McClelland Arts Center, with the final night at the Youth and Family Link Gym. They say that over that time, 81 unduplicated individuals were served at the shelter, 257 meals were provided, and there were zero neighbor complaints or emergency service calls.

During that time, there were also a total of 213 staff hours and 143 volunteer hours.