Longview Severe Weather Shelter Opened—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

For those who may have been worried, you’ll be glad to hear that Love Overwhelming and the City of Longview were able to open the Severe Weather Shelter at an alternative location last evening as temperatures dropped into the 20s.

The shelter opened at the Youth and Family Link Gym on Douglas Street. Love Overwhelming extended a big thank you to both Youth & Family Link and Resilience Basketball for canceling games to make the space available.

Forecasted lows tonight are expected to be a bit warmer; there has been no word on whether the shelter will open again. Keep an eye on Love Overwhelming’s Facebook page for the latest updates.