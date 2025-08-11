Longview Residents Involved in 2-Vehicle Crash in Ethel—Klog 100.7 News

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 12 in Ethel.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 52-year-old Jason Fields of Longview was driving a Ford F-350 on Tucker Road just after 4:20 p.m. when he pulled onto Highway 12 and failed to yield. He was struck by a westbound 2025 Subaru Crosstrek driven by 27-year-old Hernan Hernandez-Sanchez of Mossyrock.

Fields and his passenger, also from Longview, were not hurt. Hernandez-Sanchez was injured but declined ambulance transport. WSP said all involved were wearing seatbelts and that drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.