Hazel Lillian Rahier: January 13, 1945 — July 24, 2025

LONGVIEW- Hazel Lillian Rahier, born on January 13, 1945, in Qualla Township, North Carolina, passed away on July 24, 2025, in Longview, Washington. Throughout her life, Hazel was loved and cherished by many, known fondly for her spirited personality and warm heart.

A woman of remarkable tenacity, Hazel was often described as a “spit fire” and a “sassy pants girl.” Her infectious laughter and radiant smile had the power to make everyone around her feel special. Those lucky enough to have shared in her life will remember the twinkle in her eyes that signaled a deep connection, indicative of her generous spirit and ability to listen to anyone in need of a friend.

The memories shared by family offer a glimpse into the vivacious life she led. In 1977, while living in Battle Ground, Washington, she undertook the brave endeavor of giving herself a home perm, resulting in a fabulous afro that she wore with pride. This moment encapsulated her vibrant character—always beautiful, always bold.

Hazel embraced her passions with enthusiasm. A lover of gambling, she often recounted adventures of long drives to Reno with her husband, Donald James Rahier Jr., where she sought out her next fortune. Tonia, her daughter, discovered a “luck blue dot” card tucked away in Hazel’s wallet—an artifact that indicated her enduring love for the thrill.

In addition to her many interests, Hazel took immense joy in watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in sports. Her unwavering support and enthusiasm were evident as she cheered them on, demonstrating her deep affection for family.

Hazel faced her final year with courage despite numerous challenges. After a fall at home that led to serious health complications, she showed remarkable resilience, being granted nearly a year more by the grace of medical intervention. Her strength during this trying time reflected the same spirit that defined her throughout her life.

Hazel’s legacy will live on in the hearts of her surviving family members, including her son, Jimmy Scott Rahier (and daughter-in-law, Wendy Rahier); her daughters, Mimie Regina Gonzales (and son-in-law, Joe Gonzales) and Tonia Maria Crookshanks (and son-in-law, Darren Crookshanks); her beloved granddaughters, Ashely Roose, Krista Rahier, Tacha Rehak, Brooklyn Rahier, Kristy Mitchell, and Jenna Crookshanks; her grandsons, Joshua Champ, Tommy Rahier, Tanner Rahier, and Conner Cope; and her cherished great-grandchildren, McKenna Handley, Myah Sullivan, Stryker Rahier, Jude Roose, Dawson Crookshanks and Hutton Rahier.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald James Rahier Jr.; her mother Minnie Belle Schwartz; her brother, Tony L. Cabe; and her sister, Betty Jo Dills. Hazel Lillian Rahier will be remembered not only for her zest for life but also for the profound impact she had on those she loved. Her spirit lives on in the cherished memories of her family and friends, who will forever treasure the warmth, laughter, and joy she brought into their lives.