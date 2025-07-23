Longview Excessive Storage Ordinance Passes—Klog 100.7 News

The Longview City Council passed an amended ordinance last evening aimed at addressing excessive storage of personal property in public areas.

The ordinance, originally approved in draft form on July 8, includes updated language clarifying enforcement standards. “Excessive storage” is now defined as property volumes exceeding 55 gallons, materials that obstruct public access, create health, fire, or sanitation hazards, or form unsafe or unsightly accumulations. The city will be allowed to remove such items under the new rules, which are intended to maintain clear behavior standards in public areas without “criminalizing poverty.”

The updated version includes language changes requested by Councilmember Ruth Kendall. One proposed amendment—removing a clause allowing enforcement if stored items “interfere with the ordinary use and enjoyment of public spaces”—initially failed in a 3-3 vote. Kendall said she believed the phrase was too subjective.

After stating she would not support the ordinance unless the clause was removed, the amendment was brought back for reconsideration. Mayor Spencer Boudreau joined Kendall and Councilmembers MaryAlice Wallis and Angie Wean in voting to strike the language. Boudreau said he may revisit the issue later after discussing enforcement impacts with city staff.

In the final vote, all councilmembers present supported the amended ordinance, except for Councilmember Wean. Councilmember Keith Young was excused from the meeting.