Larry Lemmons Passes Away—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The owner and CEO of two major Longview companies, Larry Lemmons, has passed away.

Lemmons owned Pacific Fibre Products and Lemmons Trucking Inc. on Fibre Way. In a Facebook post yesterday by Lemmons Trucking Inc., the company said, “Larry was more than just a leader; he was the visionary soul of Pacific Fibre Products & Lemmons Trucking. Larry’s passion, integrity, and unwavering commitment to our team and community built the foundation of everything we do today.”

The company said its team is committed to honoring Larry’s legacy with the work and the values he loved.