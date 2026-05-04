Donna Jean Evans: February 19, 1934 – April 12, 2026

LONGVIEW- Donna Jean LeGrant-Dunbar-Evans, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away at the age of 92 on April 12, 2026.

Donna was born on February 19,1934 in Tacoma Washington and spent her childhood in Longview, WA., graduating from R.A. Long H.S., married and raised four children.

Donna lived her life defined by her kindness, love for family and friends, and helping people.

Donna was an avid gardener and created beautiful gardens in every place she lived. She loved helping her family members with their gardening projects. She was an accomplished seamstress; Donna made several wedding dresses and special holiday clothing for her friends, children and grandchildren. She especially loved making doll clothes for orphaned dolls and giving them to charity.

Donna is survived by her children; Michael (Mike)Dunbar; Robert (Bob) Dunbar, spouse Karen; Tamara (Tami) Kamp, spouse Jim; and her sister Jeanette Reynolds as well as her many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews. They will always be grateful for the love and kindness she brought into their lives. Donna is preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence LeGrant; son Larry Eugene Dunbar and husband Lawrence H. Evans.

A memorial service will be held at Steele Chapel Longview Memorial Park on Friday, May 8th at 12:00pm. Family and Friends are invited to attend the graveside internment immediately after the service in the park.

There will be a reception following the graveside internment in the hospitality room at Steele Chapel.