Two Crashes Within 2 Miles of Each Other on I-5 in Lewis County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There were two major crashes within about two miles of each other yesterday morning on northbound I-5 in Lewis County, which affected many people’s morning commutes.

The Washington State Patrol says the first collision occurred in a work zone. 28-year-old William Yamaoto of Bellingham was going northbound at milepost 63 near Winlock around 4:20 a.m. in a 2025 Kia EV6. A fully marked DOT attenuator truck was blocking lane 2 for maintenance, with 59-year-old James Harris of Chehalis behind the wheel.

Yamaoto reportedly rear-ended the truck, causing the collision. He had a passenger in the Kia as well, but he was the only one injured and was taken by ambulance to Providence Centralia Hospital for treatment.

Troopers do not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved; Yamaoto has, however, been cited for second-degree negligent driving.

The second crash occurred a bit later in the morning at milepost 60.9 on the northbound side of the freeway near Toledo. Three semi-trucks were reportedly involved, but the State Patrol has not said what exactly occurred or if anyone was injured.

Both crashes affected traffic until around 11:40 a.m.