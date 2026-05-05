Rollover Accident Near Longview’s Mint Farm Industrial Area—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was a bad crash yesterday afternoon near Longview’s Mint Farm Industrial area, and one of the people involved is in critical condition.

The Longview Fire Department says crews were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. after reports of an SUV that had rolled over and struck another vehicle off 38th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a mangled SUV on its side and the other vehicle off the roadway, also with major damage. Both vehicles had one person trapped inside.

Fire crews used hydraulic cutting tools to get the patient in the most critical condition out first. They were able to extricate that person in about 18 minutes and transfer them by ambulance to be stabilized before being taken by Life Flight.

The person in the other vehicle was also extricated and taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Longview Police Department.