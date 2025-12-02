ICE Arrest on Oregon Way—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

It has been confirmed that there was another U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest yesterday morning around 6:35 a.m. in Longview.

Longview Police Captain John Reeves said they are not yet aware of the original reason for the arrest. He did confirm that officers arrested 35-year-old Ramon Tovar-Jimenez of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault and obstruction after he allegedly assaulted an ICE agent while officers were detaining the other person.

Cowlitz 911 originally received a call from a bystander who reported three males appearing to impersonate law enforcement and assault someone in the 400 block of Oregon Way, across from the small strip mall. A responding Longview officer confirmed they were not impersonators but ICE agents.

Captain Reeves also confirmed that if there were assault allegations against an ICE officer in their jurisdiction, Longview Police have the authority to investigate them; however, they are unaware of any at this time.