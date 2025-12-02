Diane Elaine Aulenbacher: April 29, 1937 – November 8, 2025

ST. HELENS- Diane Aulenbacher, born April 29, 1937, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Russel and Marion, her beloved husband, Clarence “Inky” Aulenbacher, and her brother John. She is survived by her siblings Sandra and Ken.

Diane spent most of her life in St. Helens, Oregon, where she was known for her skill and dedication as a seamstress. Her hands crafted countless garments and gifts, each stitched with the same care and warmth she poured into her family and friendships. She will be remembered for her gentle spirit, her quiet strength, and her unwavering devotion to those she loved.

She is survived by her three sons—Steve, Dennis, and Aldon—who were the pride of her life. Diane also leaves behind five grandchildren: Rebecca, Alex, Jessica, Katie, and Lynsie, as well as eleven great-grandchildren who brought her endless joy.

A memorial service honoring Diane’s life will be held at The First Baptist Church of Longview in Longview, Washington, on December 6, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. Family and friends are invited to gather, remember, and celebrate the beautiful legacy she leaves behind.

Diane will be deeply missed and forever cherished by all who knew her. May she rest in peace.