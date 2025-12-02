Anti-ICE Protest In Front of Longview Police Department—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A few dozen people gathered outside the Longview Police Department on Hudson Street yesterday for an anti-ICE demonstration. The protest centered on a scheduled meeting with Police Chief Robert Huhta regarding department policies and recent ICE activity.

Several online action groups announced the protest a little over two hours before it began. One of the organizers, Lori Pressley, said the goal was to urge Longview Police not to “facilitate or cooperate with ICE kidnappings.”

Protesters chanted phrases such as “Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here” and “Hey hey, ho ho, all fascists have got to go.” One participant even handed out whistles, encouraging people to use them to warn others if they ever see ICE agents around town or anywhere else.