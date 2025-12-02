Gilmore/Knowles Children’s Community Christmas Center Open House—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Gilmore/Knowles Children’s Community Christmas Center kicks off today with an open house. The YMCA at 766 15th Avenue in Longview will host a ribbon-cutting at noon, followed by refreshments and a tour of the Christmas Toy and Joy Shop. Pre-screened parents will be able to select gifts for their children to place under the tree.

The Christmas Center officially opens tomorrow and will operate Monday-Friday through the 20th from 9:30am to 3:30pm, closing daily from noon to 1pm for lunch. Organizers ask the public not to call the YMCA for information. Instead, text or call Brenda Courser at 360-430-7330 or call Bev Gilmore at 360-577-6060.

Donations for the center are accepted at the YMCA and giving trees locations across town.