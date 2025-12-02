Columbia County Warming Center in St. Helens—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Columbia County Warming Center in St. Helens has begun its winter operations and will open during severe weather through February 28. County staff say they’ll continue working with unsheltered residents to connect them with housing and shelter options when the center is closed.

The facility at 1775 St. Helens Street activates when dangerous conditions are expected for at least four hours overnight between 8pm and 7am. That includes temperatures at or below 25 degrees, at least one inch of snow, or freezing temperatures with an inch or more of overnight rain. Updates on operating days and hours will be posted on the Columbia County Warming Center Facebook page.

The city of Longview has not yet announced this winter’s warming center schedule. It typically opens when freezing temperatures are forecast for two consecutive nights.