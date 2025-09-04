Hope Village UPDATE—KLOG 100.7 News

The Salvation Army has requested to end operations of Hope Village about 2 weeks earlier than the previously agreed upon date. This is while the City of Longview is still looking for a new operating partner.

The City sent out a notice yesterday, they have accepted the Salvation Army’s request to end their contract regarding Hope Village on September 30th instead of November 15th.

City Manager Jennifer Wills said, “We appreciate The Salvation Army for its partnership and look forward to exploring the next chapter for this program.”

As of right now, Holistic Opportunities for Personal Evolution, HOPE, is the only organization to have sent in an application to become the new operating partner. HOPE will undergo an interview for the responsibility sometime today.